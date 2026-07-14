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Mbappe skips part of France training, set to play against Spain

DALLAS, TX, July 13 - France captain Kylian Mbappe did not complete Monday’s final training session before the World Cup semi-final against Spain after suffering a minor ankle injury during Les Bleus' quarter-final win over Morocco.

Mbappe, who was substituted late in France’s 2-0 victory last Thursday, was partly rested during Monday's session.

The injury is not expected to prevent him from playing on Tuesday.

“Kylian is fine,” France coach Didier Deschamps told reporters.

Asked if Mbappe had trained, he added: “Yes, he trained. He is allowed to do 10 minutes in one drill instead of 15.” REUTERS