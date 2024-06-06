Kylian Mbappe on target as France stroll past Luxembourg in pre-Euro friendly

METZ, France - Euro 2024 favourites France beat Luxembourg 3-0 in an international friendly on June 5, with superstar striker Kylian Mbappe on the score sheet.

In the tournament that starts in Germany on June 14, France are in Group D with Netherlands, Austria and Poland, all far more challenging rivals on paper than Luxembourg, who however stood firm until late in the first half.

With a third goal in four games for France Randal Kolo Muani scored a soft header on 43 mins after a sweet centre from Mbappe, while Marseille defender Jonathan Clauss fired a scorcher into the top corner on 70 minutes to make it 2-0.

The biggest cheer of the evening came, however, when substitute Bradley Barcola waltzed around the visiting defence to set Mbappe up on 85 minutes, with the Real Madrid-bound forward slamming home with conviction.

The 33-year-old Al-Ittihad (Saudi Arabia) based holding midfielder N’Golo Kante got his first run out since June 2022 and left the pitch exhausted midway through the second half after putting in a solid performance supporting both defence and attack.

Mike Maignan was hardly tested in the France goal, with his defence also enjoying a relatively quiet evening.

France were given hearty support at the match held at Metz, who were relegated from the French top flight in a play off with Saint Etienne, who climbed back into the top flight on June 2.

Didier Deschamps’ men take on Canada on June 9 in Bordeaux, before their Euro 2024 opener June 17 in Dusseldorf against Austria. AFP