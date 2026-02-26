Mbappe misses Real's playoff against Benfica, Arbeloa unsure of return date

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Feb 25 - Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe will miss the second leg of their Champions League playoff against Benfica due to a knee injury, with the Spanish club not naming him in their squad for Wednesday's game.

Real manager Alvaro Arbeloa said that it was a mutual decision between player and club doctors, for Mbappe to miss the game as he tries to recover fully from a knee injury he has been nursing.

The injury caused him to miss games in December and January while he also did not play in their LaLiga game against Real Sociedad earlier this month.

According to Arbeloa, the France striker is set to miss multiple games.

"We've talked between ourselves, player, coach and team doctors and thought that the best would be stop now so he could recover and return 100%," Arbeloa told Movistar Plus in the build-up to Wednesday's match.

"I couldn't say for sure how long he will be out, but for sure it won't be a matter of days, will be longer than that. I hope it's not long, but I can't say for sure right now."

The 27-year-old French forward is the club's top scorer this season with 38 goals, including 23 in LaLiga and 13 in the Champions League.

Real listed only Vinicius Jr, Gonzalo Garcia, Brahim Diaz and 18-year-old Franco Mastantuono in their squad as forwards for the game at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real lead 1-0 on aggregate after Vinicius scored a second-half winner in the first leg that was marred by a racism controversy involving the Brazilian, who alleged that Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni had directed a racist slur at him.

UEFA DISMISS BENFICA APPEAL

UEFA provisionally suspended Prestianni for one match but the Argentine winger travelled with the squad after Benfica appealed against the suspension.

However, UEFA's appeals body said later on Wednesday that it had dismissed the appeal.

"Mr Gianluca Prestianni remains provisionally suspended for the next UEFA club competition match for which he would otherwise be eligible," UEFA said in a statement.

Benfica will also be without head coach Jose Mourinho, who is suspended after receiving a red card in the first leg.

Real midfielder Jude Bellingham remains unavailable due to a hamstring injury while forward Rodrygo is serving a two-match ban for insulting a match official in a 4-2 loss to Benfica during the group stage. REUTERS