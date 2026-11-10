Mbappe in good spirits after difficult spell, says Konate

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Nov 10 - France captain Kylian Mbappe had put a difficult period behind him and is focused on helping his team ahead of Nations League fixtures against Italy and Turkey, defender Ibrahima Konate said.

Mbappe has returned to the France squad after missing their last three matches through injury, having failed to win the Ballon d'Or award and attracting criticism in China over his comments relating to Mao Zedong, modern China’s founding leader.

"He's in a very good frame of mind; you can see that from his recent matches," Konate told reporters. "He's been decisive. He's absolutely vital for us in Madrid."

The 27-year-old Real Madrid forward finished second to England captain Harry Kane in the Ballon d'Or voting.

He also had to apologise for remarks made during an interview in which he referred to an online meme depicting his face on an image of Mao.

The episode sparked backlash in China, prompting several brands to end commercial partnerships with Mbappe, while Spanish league matches were dropped from state broadcaster CCTV's schedule.

Konate, also Mbappe's club teammate at Real Madrid, said the World Cup winner had responded in typical fashion.

"He's a competitor, so of course not winning the Ballon d'Or when he thought he had a chance is difficult," Konate said. "But the next day he was fully focused in training." REUTERS