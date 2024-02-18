Mbappe, Hernandez earn PSG win over Nantes to extend Ligue 1 lead

Updated
Feb 18, 2024, 06:13 AM
Published
Feb 18, 2024, 06:13 AM

NANTES, France - Kylian Mbappe and Lucas Hernandez scored second-half goals to earn leaders Paris St Germain a 1-0 win at Nantes and extend their unbeaten Ligue 1 run to 17 matches on Saturday.

Luis Enrique's side moved on to 53 points, 14 clear of second-placed Nice who lost 1-0 at Olympique Lyonnais on Friday.

Hernandez opened the scoring with PSG's first shot on target in the 60th minute with a long-range strike that Nantes' Moussa Sissoko deflected into the top corner past his goalkeeper.

Substitute Mbappe doubled the lead from the penalty spot in the 78th minute, the France striker's 21st league goal of the campaign confirming his position as Ligue 1's top scorer this season. REUTERS

