Straitstimes.com header logo

Mbappe expected to return for Turkey showdown, says Zidane

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Soccer Football - LaLiga - Valencia v Real Madrid - Estadio de Mestalla, Valencia, Spain - November 7, 2026 Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe reacts REUTERS/Pablo Morano

Soccer Football - LaLiga - Valencia v Real Madrid - Estadio de Mestalla, Valencia, Spain - November 7, 2026 Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe reacts REUTERS/Pablo Morano

BARCELONA, Nov 12 - Kylian Mbappe is expected to return to action next Tuesday, France manager Zinedine Zidane said following their loss to Italy on Thursday.

The Real Madrid forward did not train with the French team due to pain in his hamstring, but Zidane said Mbappe was likely to feature against Turkey in their final Nations League group game.

"I hope so, that's why he stayed," Zidane told French television channel TF1.

"I don't think it's anything serious. The idea is to have him play."

France's 3-1 defeat by Italy in Milan was Zidane's first loss since taking charge of the national team in July.

"I told them after the match there's no need to panic," Zidane said.

"We created chances and had possession, but we were a little weaker defensively."

Les Bleus are second in League A Group 1, level on 10 points with Italy and one point ahead of Belgium in third. REUTERS

See more on

France

Television

Italy

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

中文版 (beta)

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.