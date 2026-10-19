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Mbappe double helps Real Madrid sweep aside Sevilla ahead of El Clasico

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MADRID, Oct 18 - Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Real Madrid closed the gap on LaLiga leaders Barcelona to six points with a 4-1 win over Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, a week before the rivals meet.

Arda Guler opened the scoring in the 30th minute, arrowing a shot into the top corner from outside the box, before Mbappe added a second seven minutes later after a brilliant turn.

Mbappe won and converted a penalty in the 63rd minute to effectively settle the contest.

Sevilla pulled one back with 10 minutes remaining through substitute Manu Bueno, but Yan Diomande restored Real's three-goal lead with a thunderous strike two minutes later.

Real climbed to third on 21 points, one behind Atletico Madrid, while Sevilla are sixth on 14. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.