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Mbappe double helps France ease past Sweden 3-0 to reach last 16

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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - France v Sweden - New York New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - June 30, 2026 France's Kylian Mbappe scores their first goal REUTERS/Mike Segar

A Kylian Mbappe double helped France reach the round of 16 after beating Sweden 3-0.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • Kylian Mbappe scored twice as France defeated Sweden 3-0 in the World Cup round of 32, keeping their perfect record of four wins from four.
  • Mbappe has now scored 18 goals in 18 World Cup matches, with 10 scored in knockout games.
  • France will face Paraguay in the last 16.

AI generated

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey – Kylian Mbappe scored twice as France swept aside Sweden 3-0 in the World Cup round of 32 on June 30, maintaining their perfect record of four wins from four and setting up a last-16 meeting with Paraguay.

Mbappe opened the scoring in the 45th minute, cutting in from the left and driving a fierce shot inside the far post.

Michael Olise turned provider eight minutes into the second half, threading a pass through for Bradley Barcola, who fired into the top corner to double the lead.

Mbappe sealed the win in the 74th minute, racing on to another incisive Olise pass to beat the offside trap and curl a first-time effort beyond the keeper.

It was his 18th goal in 18 World Cup matches, a record 10 of those in knockout games. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.