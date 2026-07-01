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A Kylian Mbappe double helped France reach the round of 16 after beating Sweden 3-0.

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey – Kylian Mbappe scored twice as France swept aside Sweden 3-0 in the World Cup round of 32 on June 3 0, maintaining their perfect record of four wins from four and setting up a last-16 meeting with Paraguay.

Mbappe opened the scoring in the 45th minute, cutting in from the left and driving a fierce shot inside the far post.

Michael Olise turned provider eight minutes into the second half, threading a pass through for Bradley Barcola, who fired into the top corner to double the lead.

Mbappe sealed the win in the 74th minute, racing on to another incisive Olise pass to beat the offside trap and curl a first-time effort beyond the keeper.

It was his 18th goal in 18 World Cup matches, a record 10 of those in knockout games. REUTERS