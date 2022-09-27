Mbappe can't do it all, says Deschamps after defeat

COPENHAGEN - France coach Didier Deschamps said Kylian Mbappe needs more support from his teammates after Les Bleus lost 2-0 to Denmark in Nations League Group A1 on Sunday.

Mbappe, who scored in a 2-0 win over Austria on Thursday, forced Danish goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel into a couple of saves but was unable to get on the scoresheet as Kasper Dolberg and Andreas Skov Olsen gave the hosts victory.

"Kylian did a lot of good things," said Deschamps. "He is one of the few players who has played two 90-minute games in three days.

"He can't do everything by himself either. He was more decisive, like the whole team, three days ago, but it does not worry me.

"I'm not going to worry about Kylian. He also needs the others."

While there have been rumblings about Mbappe's relationship with fellow Paris Saint-Germain stars Lionel Messi and particularly Brazilian Neymar, the 35-year-old heaped praise on the Frenchman while on international duty with Argentina.

Messi told TUDN Mexico: "Kylian is a different player, a beast who is very strong in one-on-one, who goes into space, who is very fast, who scores a lot of goals.

"He is a complete player and he has proved it for years, and in the years to come, he will certainly be among the best."

Despite boasting Mbappe and other star names, former France midfielder Vikash Dhorasoo has concerns about Deschamps' tactics ahead of the start of their World Cup title defence in November.

When asked what worried him about the loss, the former Lyon and AC Milan player told L'Equipe: "Quite a lot of things. The system was not good - it's a system in general that I don't really like. If none of the three centre-backs get involved in the game, you effectively lose someone in midfield, and then you're at a numerical disadvantage.

"I noticed that with the Danish back four, their right-back could participate a lot in the game. It wasn't the case with us. All the big teams... play with a back four."

Deschamps, however, was quoted by RMC Sport as saying: "It's not a question of formations, but when you have four corners and a Danish player is left alone each time, you can play with three, five or 12 at the back, it doesn't change a thing.

"There's no need to worry, having the players with international experience back will do us good."

France were missing the likes of Karim Benzema, Paul Pogba, N'Golo Kante and Hugo Lloris during this final international window ahead of Qatar 2022.

Antoine Griezmann, however, did feature and suggested that the result could be a good wake-up call. He told L'Equipe: "We're not going to say that it's the fault of the changes. If we weren't good at corners, it's a question of mentality.

"We have to win the duels. Up front, we were timid, we missed some final moves. It's good for us before the World Cup."

France, who will face Denmark again in World Cup Group D on Nov 26, finished third in their Nations League group with five points from six games.

Said Deschamps: "The most important thing we've learnt before we are meeting Denmark again is that we need to play at a very high level when we meet an opponent at this level. We didn't manage to play with the same aggression as the Danes."

While Skov Olsen hailed the "spirit within this team" and Christian Eriksen opined that the Danes "looked sharp and in good control", they missed out on a spot in the Nations League Finals in June 2023 to Croatia, who topped Group A1 courtesy of a 3-1 win over Austria in Vienna.

Luka Modric, Marko Livaja and Dejan Lovren scored for Croatia while Christoph Baumgartner found the net for the relegated Austrians.

