Mbappe, 23, tops list of best-paid footballers

LONDON - French striker Kylian Mbappe is set to earn a record US$128 million (S$183.4 million) in annual earnings to top the list of the world's highest-paid football players, according to a Forbes report on Friday.

The magazine noted the Paris Saint-Germain forward crossed the US$100 million milestone at the age of 23, compared to players like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who achieved the mark when they were in their 30s and at the peak of their careers.

The 2018 World Cup winner signed a three-year contract extension in May to remain with reigning French Ligue 1 champions PSG.

Forbes reported that deal will bring Mbappe about US$110 million for his salary and season share of a signing bonus plus an estimated US$18 million in annual endorsement income from companies such as Nike, Dior, Hublot and Oakley. He was on the cover of the latest EA Sports Fifa video game, founded the production company Zebra Valley and is an investor in fantasy NFT (non-fungible token) platform Sorare.

"He's a global icon already," Sorare co-founder Nicolas Julia told Forbes in June.

"He wants to aid the world and show, also, that huge things can be built out of France."

PSG teammate Messi, 35, ranks second at US$120 million with fellow forward Ronaldo, 37, third on US$100 million.

They had shared the top two spots since 2014 and still set the endorsements pace, with Manchester United's Ronaldo at US$60 million and Messi at US$55 million.

In all, the top-10 highest-earning players will collect US$652 million this season, an 11 per cent jump from 2021's US$585 million figure.

Mbappe, Messi and Ronaldo together account for more than half of that total.

PSG forward Neymar ranked fourth on US$87 million followed by Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah, (US$53 million), Manchester City forward Erling Haaland (US$39 million) and Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski (US$35 million).