LONDON • A focused Manchester City will channel the pain of their Champions League semi-final loss to Real Madrid into today's Premier League home game against Newcastle United, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.

The Spaniard admitted that he had not spoken to his players since Real's astonishing late comeback in Wednesday's second leg in Madrid, winning 3-1 and 6-5 on aggregate, and nothing he said would be any consolation.

City were two goals up on aggregate but Real scored in the 90th minute and equalised a minute later, before winning in extra time through a Karim Benzema penalty to set up a final against Liverpool in Paris on May 28.

Asked what he had said to his players since the defeat, Guardiola replied: "Nothing. We didn't speak.

"No words can help (for) what all of us feel. It is just a question of time, try to sleep as best as possible and think of the new target."

The City boss said the league focus remained the same and he would talk to the players before today about who they were as a team, what they had achieved and how well they had played all season.

He said, however, that he did not know whether the current group could win the Champions League or if he was the manager to do it.

"Maybe I'm not good enough to help the team to do it. Nobody knows what would have happened with other players or managers," Guardiola added. "For us, it is an honour to be there as much as possible in all competitions."

City were a point clear of Liverpool (82) at the top of the Premier League table but could be behind before their game, with the Reds hosting Tottenham late yesterday. The result of that match was not available at press time.

"We are going to play against Newcastle United thinking about that (the Real defeat), for sure," insisted Guardiola.

"I know the players in the training sessions, meetings, warmups, how committed they are going to be, I don't have any doubt on that.

"We're not thinking about the title, we're thinking about Newcastle. That's enough to focus on. Then Wolves, then West Ham."

Defenders John Stones and Kyle Walker are doubts for today owing to injuries.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe, meanwhile, says his side must be the "best Newcastle we can be" as he aims to take advantage of City's emotionally draining week.

He believes Guardiola's men could be vulnerable but he also warned his players to guard against a potential backlash.

"It can work both ways - it can emotionally affect them in a positive or a negative (way)," he said.

"We have to prepare for the best Man City, so we need to be the best Newcastle we can be."

Mid-table Newcastle gave Liverpool a tough test last weekend but were unable to stop Klopp's quadruple-chasing team from grinding out a 1-0 win on Tyneside.

Howe knows Newcastle will have to play with more focus and drive if they are to put a huge dent in City's title defence, describing it as the "toughest test".

"Our weakness against Liverpool was a lack of bite and intensity... We have to come out (today) all guns blazing," he added.