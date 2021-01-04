Maximum checkout for Foxes

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

Newcastle 1

Leicester 2

LONDON • Andy Carroll scored not just a first Premier League goal for Newcastle since Boxing Day in 2010 but his first top-flight strike since playing for West Ham in 2017-18.

However, it was not enough for the hosts as Leicester moved up to third place in the Premier League, just a point behind Manchester United (33), who also have a game in hand. Second-half goals by James Maddison and Youri Tielemans secured a 2-1 victory at St James’ Park yesterday.

While Carroll’s late strike set up a tense finale, Leicester were worthy winners – their eighth league win this term after taking the lead.

Maddison blasted Leicester in front in the 55th minute, and the outstanding Belgian Tielemans produced a great finish to double the lead after 72 minutes to seal the Foxes’ seventh away win in the league this season.

England midfielder Maddison told reporters afterwards: “We really like it here to be honest, we’ve got a really good record here.

“Newcastle made it difficult for the last 10 minutes but we got there in the end. If I was a neutral, I might have switched over to the other side at half-time.

“It was just a case of being patient. It was this time last year that we started to peel off. It’s important we learn from last year, and come to places like this and play like a big team.”

On his darts celebration, Maddison added that the team had been enthralled by the ongoing PDC World Darts Championship, with the final ending late yesterday.





James Maddison mimicking shooting a dart after getting Leicester’s opener against Newcastle. It was the midfielder’s fourth goal in the Premier League this season. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers was just as thrilled. “I’m delighted with that. It was always going to be a tight game. We had some really good moments in first half but just failed with that final ball,” he said.

“In the second half we stayed strong defensively. Once we got the first goal, it opened a little bit.

“It became a war in the last 10 minutes. We needed to be a little bit more explosive in the second half with our speed.They showed really good capabilities in the game.

“There is still a long way to go but it’s a great start for us.”

Unlike Leicester, Newcastle have not been hitting the mark for the past month.

Since a mass Covid-19 outbreak in late November prompted the postponement of the first Premier League game of the season – at Aston Villa early last month – things have progressively gotten worse for Steve Bruce’s side.

They lost captain Jamaal Lascelles and Allan Saint-Maximin to the “long term” effects of the coronavirus – both have yet to return since – and have taken just five points from a possible 18 in the league, slipping to 15th place.

Calls are growing louder for Bruce to be sacked, but Caroll felt his team were still unlucky here, insisting “we deserved something”.

REUTERS