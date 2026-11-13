Manchester United name Pochettino as new manager

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Mauricio Pochettino will take charge of Manchester United from Nov 18.

LONDON – Manchester United announced on Nov 13 that Mauricio Pochettino would be their new manager following the dismissal of Michael Carrick.

The club issued a statement saying the USA coach, who has previously managed Tottenham and Chelsea in the Premier League, would take charge from Nov 18.

“The club has reached an agreement with the US soccer federation for Mauricio and his staff to be released after the conclusion of their responsibilities with the US men’s national team,” United said.

“The Argentinian is renowned for his high-intensity, attacking style of football, his dedication to building strong, cohesive teams and his outstanding record of developing individual players.”

United are in the Premier League relegation zone after just one win in 10 games.

Carrick, who won multiple trophies as a midfielder in the club’s golden era under Alex Ferguson, is the seventh permanent manager to be dismissed by the club since the Scot retired in 2013.

Pochettino guided World Cup co-hosts the USA to the last 16 of the tournament earlier this year before signing a contract extension taking him through to the 2030 World Cup.

He has extensive experience of the Premier League following spells in charge of Southampton, Tottenham and Chelsea, and he also coached Paris Saint-Germain.

One early issue for Pochettino to wrestle with could be the future of United captain Bruno Fernandes, who has been the club’s outstanding performer for many seasons.

The Portuguese attacking midfielder is understood to have rejected a second contract offer.

The Red Devils have an option to extend his deal to the end of the 2027/2028 season, meaning he would not be free to talk to other clubs in January.

United’s next game is against fierce rivals Liverpool at Anfield on Nov 22. AFP