Mauricio Pochettino hoping Chelsea can build momentum after win over Brighton

LONDON – Mauricio Pochettino said Chelsea “fully deserved” Wednesday’s 1-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion in the League Cup third round and hopes the result will kick-start their stuttering English Premier League campaign.

Nicolas Jackson scored in the 50th minute at Stamford Bridge as the Blues earned their first win in four games in all competitions and set up a last-16 clash with Championship side Blackburn Rovers.

Pochettino’s men are 14th in the Premier League after only one win from six games so far, having drawn two and lost three, and have managed to score just five goals in the competition.

“It was a good response from the team. I’m very pleased with the performance,” the manager said.

“I’m happy for the victory... Today was a must-win.

“In the second half we dominated the game and fully deserved the victory. I think it’s important to go through in the competition, build our trust and the momentum. Hopefully, we can take this momentum into the future.”

Left-back Ben Chilwell was forced off late in the contest, with Pochettino saying it appeared to be a hamstring injury. The England defender missed months of action last season, including the World Cup, also due to a hamstring issue.

“We need to assess again,” Pochettino added. “But I think it’s a hamstring.”

With the win, Chelsea return to league action on Sunday with a trip to Fulham hoping to turn their season around.

Elsewhere in London, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta hailed Aaron Ramsdale as “exceptional” on his return to the team after the goalkeeper played a pivotal role in the Gunners’ 1-0 win at Brentford.

Ramsdale had been Arsenal’s first choice in goal and played all 38 Premier League games last season, but he was benched for the last three games in favour of David Raya, who arrived on loan from Brentford in August.