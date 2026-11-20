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Mauricio Pochettino after his final game with the USA national team in the Concacaf Nations League quarter-finals, a 2-0 second-leg win over Haiti, in Cincinnati on Nov 17.

LONDON – Mauricio Pochettino starts his Manchester United career with a baptism of fire at the home of bitter rivals Liverpool this weekend, tasked with lifting a dysfunctional side out of the Premier League relegation zone.

The Red Devils could be rock bottom of the table by the time they kick off the late game on Nov 22, depending on results elsewhere, and the Anfield crowd will relish their predicament.

Elsewhere, second-placed Brighton are seeking a seventh win in eight league games as they try to stay in touch with leaders Arsenal, while Manchester City are desperate to end their slump.

Pochettino magic?

Pochettino will take charge of his new club at Anfield just days after wrapping up his reign as US coach.

In some ways the immediate pressure is off the former Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea boss – a win at Liverpool would be considered a huge bonus.

But victory would give him instant momentum as he fights to lift the side up the table.

Results this season under the now-departed Michael Carrick have been historically bad.

United’s tally of eight points after 10 games is their lowest at this stage of a league season for 40 years.

Fixtures after their Anfield trip – against Brentford, Newcastle, Coventry City, and Crystal Palace – look easier on paper but United have a solitary win in their first 10 league games to go with five draws.

Pochettino says he needs time to turn the club’s fortunes around but he will be aware of the need to show progress quickly.

Man City slump

City have lost their past three Premier League matches after racing out of the blocks with seven straight wins.

The early pacesetters are already six points behind leaders and defending champions Arsenal, and a point behind Brighton.

But Enzo Maresca’s men are in the curious psychological position of knowing even if they close the gap, it might ultimately all be in vain.

The 10-time English champions are still waiting to discover their fate after being found guilty of more than 100 breaches of Premier League financial rules – with a huge points deduction one potential punishment.

If they could choose an opponent to help end their slump, it would probably be Fulham.

Incredibly, City have won their past 20 matches against the London team in all competitions.

And their 17-game winning streak against the Cottagers in the league is the longest in the history of the English top flight.

Brighton charge

Brighton midfielder Pascal Gross was reluctant to entertain talk of a title challenge after their 2-0 victory against Brentford before the international break.

“No, we are not in a title race,” the 35-year-old German told Sky Sports. “But we have started the season really well. It’s the beginning of the season.

“You see the Premier League, the margins and you look at the results – we are not getting carried away yet.”

But the south-coast side are now second favourites with British bookmakers to be crowned champions for the first time in their history.

Seven of Brighton’s opening 10 games have come against teams who finished in the top 10 last season, including fixtures against the top two, Arsenal and City. Brighton won both of those without conceding a goal.

The Seagulls are the league’s top scorers with 26 goals, 11 more than Arsenal, and have the second-tightest defence behind the Gunners, with just seven goals conceded.

They will fancy their chances on Nov 21 against Hull, who have not won a Premier League match since August.

Brighton’s highest finish in the Premier League was sixth in the 2022-23 season but Fabian Hurzeler’s men are well on track to break new ground. AFP