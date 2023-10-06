Mauricio Pochettino aims to ‘win again’ as Chelsea get their season back on track

LONDON – Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is eager to maintain the momentum as he prepares for his side’s English Premier League trip to Burnley on Saturday.

After a poor start to the season, the Blues are seeking to clinch their third successive victory in all competitions, following a 1-0 League Cup third-round win over Brighton & Hove Albion and a 2-0 league victory at Fulham.

The much-needed win over the Cottagers ended a three-game winless and scoreless run in the English top flight, but Pochettino’s men are still in 11th place in the standings on just eight points.

“After two victories, it is important to keep thinking in the same way and improve. It’s a good opportunity to win again,” Pochettino said on Friday.

“We were losing games and not getting what we deserve. But the most important is the journey and we know we need to keep improving. We won two games but still nothing.

“Every single game is important for us. Tomorrow will be a tough game because it is a team that runs a lot and tries to play. It is going to be tough but we go there to get three points.”

Despite being in mid-table, Chelsea are only four points ahead of Vincent Kompany’s newly promoted Burnley side, who are in the relegation zone.

The Blues know that this will be yet another game that they should win, before a tough run of fixtures which will see them face Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, Newcastle United, Brighton and Manchester United.

The west London side, however, have claimed maximum points in only three of their 14 Premier League away matches in 2023, so Pochettino will hope to build on their win at Fulham on Monday.

He will be optimistic as Chelsea have won on their last five visits to Turf Moor – the Blues clinched a big 4-0 win on their most recent trip in March 2022.

But the Argentinian has a long injury list that includes key players like Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Christopher Nkunku, Wesley Fofana and Romeo Lavia, while Mykhailo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile, Trevoh Chalobah and Carney Chukwuemeka are doubts.

Burnley, meanwhile, will cope without Michael Obafemi, Nathan Redmond, Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Darko Churlinov.

The Clarets head into the match hoping to build on their strong performance in midweek, when they picked up their first league win of the season with a 2-1 victory at Luton Town.

One thing manager Kompany will be looking at is his defence, which has already conceded 16 goals in seven league games and failed to keep a single clean sheet.

“We keep at it, we don’t panic when we don’t get good results and now we also don’t get carried away because we won the last game,” he said. “We just get on with it.”