Maturity, among other traits, is key to quadruple chase

LONDON • Liverpool's players must show maturity as they chase four titles this season. But that is not the only quality they must focus on, manager Jurgen Klopp said ahead of today's Champions League quarter-final, first-leg tie against Benfica.

The Reds won the League Cup in February and are second in the Premier League, having also reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup to remain on track for an unprecedented quadruple this season.

No English club have achieved that feat but Liverpool are facing a pivotal fortnight.

After their trip to Lisbon today, they will take on Premier League leaders Manchester City in what is set to be a title-deciding match, before hosting Benfica in the second leg and playing City again in the FA Cup.

Saturday's hard-fought 2-0 Premier League win over Watford is the perfect example of how Klopp wants his team to approach their remaining matches as the season enters the final stretch.

"It'll be massively important but it's not the only thing if you are mature, it doesn't help much. But if you can combine quality, desire, excitement and mentality with maturity... you cannot buy that," the German said yesterday.

"We have played games before when we were 1-0 up and were still running like mad as if we were not... I want my players thinking in the right way and that's what I saw on Saturday.

"We all know one failure, one little misstep, and at least one competition can be gone. That's no problem for us, we're just ready for the next challenge."

On the huge significance of their upcoming run of games, Klopp said these were the type of matches his players lived for.

"It's nice, we enjoy it," he added.

"Training sessions are very short. The meeting we had this morning was shorter than the training session. It's the situation we would have dreamed of.

"I don't think about being better, I think about us being on top of our game. That's the plan for all the games. You try to improve in general. Benfica maybe aren't where they want to be in their league but they are tough opponents."

The last time Liverpool took on Benfica in the Champions League was back in 2006, but the Portuguese side will be far from an unknown quantity.

Darwin Nunez will be their dangerman. He scored the winner in Amsterdam to knock Ajax out in the previous round and the 1.87m Uruguay striker has 25 goals in all competitions this season.

Benfica have already slapped a £60 million (S$106.7 million) price tag on the 22-year-old, who has been linked with a big-money move to England in the summer.

Manchester United, Arsenal, Newcastle United and West Ham United are said to be interested and Klopp is another admirer, calling him the successor to veteran Uruguay forwards Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez.

"He's a top boy. The next one from Uruguay. I don't know how they're going to play together: Cavani, Suarez and him in one team.

"We have enough specialists for Portuguese football... we analyse anyway as normal - we don't need any inside stories."

Liverpool will have a full squad to choose from for the Benfica clash, while striker Rodrigo Pinho and defender Lucas Verissimo are out long term for the hosts.

REUTERS

BENFICA V LIVERPOOL

Singtel TV Ch128 & StarHub Ch214, tomorrow, 2.55am