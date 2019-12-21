Football: Matured Brendan Rodgers looks a fine fit for Manchester City

When Manchester City host Leicester, it will provide a reminder of the champions' past.

Vincent Kompany's superlative strike against the Foxes in May came in his valedictory game at the Etihad Stadium and allowed Pep Guardiola's team to retain the Premier League title. Yet it may also be a glimpse of their future.

While Guardiola has a contract until 2021, there is a theory he will depart this summer. Either way, he does not promise permanence.

The case for Brendan Rodgers to replace him is growing. Indeed, perhaps it is stronger if Mikel Arteta's move to Arsenal removes the chance of an internal appointment to give seamless continuity.

The case for Rodgers is different, though it involves a similar ethos.

The sight of Leicester above the other City in the table is a sign that he has outperformed Guardiola so far.

Qualify for the Champions League and he will have mustered the rare feat of taking two clubs from outside the top four into it.

It would render him a transformative manager and while all of his trophies came in Scotland, there is increasing evidence the top clubs are less focused on appointing managers who have lifted silverware in the major leagues.

Look at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Frank Lampard, Arteta or, indeed, Mauricio Pochettino, who should be a target for plenty.

City's respect for Rodgers is long-standing and dates back to his days at Liverpool.

The recent evidence, however, is that he has learnt lessons since his rise and fall at Anfield.

He is less likely to get carried away. His rhetoric is more cautious, his ego less apparent.

He has always had a wealth of imaginative ideas. He used to err by failing to filter out the bad ones. His judgment is surer now.

His mistakes, such as using a midfield diamond in last week's draw with Norwich, are altogether rarer.

Rodgers would offer the same passing philosophy as Guardiola. He was inspired by Louis van Gaal's Barcelona team, in which Guardiola anchored the midfield.

He has turned Leicester from a counter-attacking to a possession team.

He offers tactical flexibility and intelligence and the coaching skills to improve players; virtually every Leicester player he inherited has gotten better under him, just as Raheem Sterling has kicked on under Guardiola.

Leicester are entitled to point out they recently extended Rodgers' contract until 2025. It was both a reward and something that warded off Arsenal.

Equally, and while he conceals it better now, he remains ambitious. The cost and difficulty of extricating him from Leicester would be another reason to make Pochettino City's first choice if he is out of work when Guardiola goes.

But whereas it would have sounded fanciful a year ago to make Rodgers Guardiola' successor, now it sounds logical and perhaps desirable.

