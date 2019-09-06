Matic says Solskjaer to blame if United fail

LONDON • Out-of-favour Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has said manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have to hold himself responsible if the club are not in the running for the Premier League title this season.

The Serb, a fixture in United's midfield since his move from Chelsea in 2017, has played only 22 minutes this season when he came on as a substitute in the 1-1 draw at Southampton last week.

United, who last won the league title in 2013 under former boss Alex Ferguson, are currently eighth in the table after four games with just five points and trail league leaders Liverpool by seven points.

"The coach must opt for the team that will fight for the title and if he does not win, he bears the responsibility," Matic said ahead of Serbia's Euro 2020 qualifier against Portugal tomorrow.

"I have been in football for a long time, I have played almost all the games for all the clubs in the last 10 years. In order for me to play, one had to sit on the bench and accept that fact, and so do I now."

Matic was in the headlines following the Southampton match when he "liked" an Instagram post that criticised Solskjaer for not playing him, but has insisted that he has "no problem" with his manager.

Solskjaer has picked 22-year-old Scott McTominay to partner Paul Pogba in central midfield in their first four games, from which they have one win, one loss and two draws.

The United manager has yet to field Brazilian midfielder Fred - signed in June last year for £50 million (S$85.3 million) - this season. Strikers Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez have also left the 20-time English champions.

