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Cunha leveller turns down noise around Man United but Carrick has plenty to ponder

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick applauds fans after his side avoided another defeat with a 1-1 draw at Fulham.

LONDON - Michael Carrick was spared a drastic increase in the ‘noise’ around Manchester United as his side avoided a third consecutive defeat by scraping a 1-1 draw at Fulham on Sept 20.

United’s disappointing start to the campaign despite pre-season optimism looked set to become something of a crisis at Craven Cottage until Matheus Cunha’s deflected 89th-minute equaliser salvaged a point.

Another defeat, following last weekend’s derby loss to Manchester City and a midweek League Cup exit against Brighton & Hove Albion from 2-0 ahead, would have left Carrick under the microscope heading into an extended international break.

Five points from five Premier League games is not what United fans would have expected from a reasonably kind set of fixtures, but at least they avoided defeat at Craven Cottage.

There is clearly a lot for Carrick to contemplate though over the next couple of weeks. While his side had 29 goal attempts to Fulham’s 12 on Sept 20, there were periods in the game when his side lacked urgency and focus.

United’s multiple Premier League title winner and Sky Sports analyst Gary Neville described the first 20 minutes of the second half as ‘pathetic’.

That culminated in a comical own goal when Calvin Bassey’s shot was pushed out by United keeper Senne Lammens with the ball dribbling in off defender Lisandro Martinez.

United’s response was positive but they needed a huge slice of luck as Cunha’s speculative shot brushed off Patrick Dorgu to leave Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno wrong-footed.

Carrick won over the doubters last season after replacing Ruben Amorim initially on an interim basis, winning 12 of his 17 Premier League games in charge and taking the club back into the Champions League after finishing third.

The momentum has stopped though, and Carrick will need to reset before his side’s next Premier League game at home to struggling Tottenham Hotspur.

“No, what bothers me is that we want better results,” Carrick said when asked if he was concerned by the noise around the club’s poor start.

“We want more points, we’re going to have a spell where it’s not quite going for you and we’ve had a spell of that where small things have ended up as big things.

“We don’t think things are perfect by any means. We need to win football matches. The supporters were top-drawer again today and we have to give them something to keep shouting about.

“Certain things we can be better at, that is pretty clear, but there were some good signs today.”

Cunha offered a slightly different take on the game.

“In the beginning of the second half they put in more energy than us and we cannot accept this. We always play better after conceding goal, and it cannot be like this,” the Brazilian said.

“I don’t think today was about final decisions, we were a bit unlucky, I hit the post, and Bruno (Fernandes) hit the post. We need to create more and hope the luck comes and we score. We need to improve in every single position.”

For Fulham manager Alvaro Arbeloa it was frustration as he was denied his first Premier League win since taking over from Marco Silva, although draws with Liverpool and now United will steady the ship after a tough start.

“We want points, that’s the most important thing, but I think my players are working hard and open to learn,” the Spaniard said. “They are playing in the way we want to play. If we continue playing this way, the victories will come.” REUTERS