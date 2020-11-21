Maternity leave one of Fifa's goals

LAUSANNE • Fifa plans to introduce a series of measures to protect pregnant footballers, including mandatory maternity leave of at least 14 weeks, the sport's world governing body announced on Thursday.

"We want to see more women play football but in the same time have a family," Sarai Bareman, Fifa's chief women's football officer, told reporters.

The body said it would put a series of reforms forward for approval by the Fifa Council next month, making them immediately applicable across all of its 211 member federations.

The mandatory maternity leave would see players guaranteed a minimum two-thirds of their contracted salary. Fifa also wanted to make it harder for clubs to part company with pregnant players, saying "no female player should ever suffer a disadvantage as a result of becoming pregnant".

It added that the new measures are to "secure greater employment protection for women in football".

"The idea is to protect female players before, during and after child birth," said Emilio Garcia, Fifa's chief legal and compliance officer.

Under the proposals, if a player is laid off after becoming pregnant, clubs responsible face financial as well as sporting punishments.

Clubs must also reintegrate the players and provide adequate medical and physical support after they have given birth.

In a statement, Fifa president Gianni Infantino said the reforms were necessary at a time when women's football is growing.

He said: "Following the recent phenomenal growth and the unprecedented success of the Fifa Women's World Cup in France last year, women's football is now entering its next stage of development.

"It follows that we also have to adopt a regulatory framework that is appropriate and suitable to the needs of the women's game."

Cases of women's players returning to top-level competition after giving birth have been rare, although US World Cup-winning star Alex Morgan, 31, had a baby in May and has since signed for English club Tottenham Hotspur.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE