Mateo Kovacic joins Man City from Chelsea on four-year-deal

Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic (right) in action with Arsenal's Martin Odegaard. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
22 sec ago
Published
26 sec ago

LONDON - Manchester City have signed Chelsea’s Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic on a four-year deal, the treble winners said on Tuesday.

No financial details were disclosed but British media reported that City paid Chelsea £25 million (S$43 million) plus five million in add-ons for the midfielder.

“This is a brilliant move for me, and I cannot wait to get started with City,” Kovacic said in a club statement.

“Anyone who has watched this team under (coach) Pep (Guardiola) knows how good they are – for me, they are the best in the world. The trophies they have won are clear for all to see, but they are also the best footballing side out there.

“To be joining this squad really is a dream for any footballer. I still have plenty of learning and developing to do, and I know under Pep’s management I can become a better player.”

The 29-year-old is City’s first signing since the club lifted the FA Cup and Premier League title before completing a rare treble by also winning the Champions League. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan set to join Barcelona, reports say
Man City chairman frustrated by financial cloud over treble triumph

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top