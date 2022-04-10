Match points: Man City v Liverpool

Key battles

Kevin de Bruyne v Fabinho

After an injury-hit start, de Bruyne is in his best form of the season, according to his manager Pep Guardiola, and showed quality and force of personality to be the match-winner against Atletico Madrid. Fabinho's task in snuffing him out may be tougher because he used to have Georginio Wijnaldum on his left, and as the Belgian's immediate opponent, in these games.

Phil Foden v Trent Alexander-Arnold

Foden was outstanding as a fast, direct left winger against Liverpool in October, a game Alexander-Arnold missed. After his catalytic cameo against Atletico, Guardiola may want him back on the left, playing the role Leroy Sane used to do against the Reds. The assist machine Alexander-Arnold may have to defend more than normal.

Joao Cancelo v Mohamed Salah

The playmaker against the scorer. If Cancelo comes into midfield to play passes, the Egyptian may not track him. The Portuguese risks leaving Salah in space behind him, so he will need Aymeric Laporte to come across and cover. Salah has not scored in open play since February as his form has dipped but he scored an extraordinary goal against City at Anfield in October.

Key statistics

147

Total Premier League goals scored by Man

38

Premier League goals conceded between them

Kevin de Bruyne has scored in each of his last three games.

9

Wins each between Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp in head-to-head meetings.

Mohamed Salah has scored in his last three meetings against Man City.