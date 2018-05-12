Match points: Liverpool v Brighton Key battles

Roberto Firmino v Lewis Dunk

Dunk was also one of Liverpool's scorers in December when the teams last met. It is one of a record-equalling four own goals the giant defender has scored this season. He has nevertheless excelled. He is one of only six outfield players to play every minute of the Premier League campaign and has formed a resolute partnership with Shane Duffy.

Mohamed Salah v Gaetan Bong

Salah has gone three games without a goal for the first time since October. He has shown tiredness of late and was rebuked by manager Jurgen Klopp for diving in last week's 1-0 defeat by Chelsea. But he has eight goals in his last five games at Anfield so Bong, one of the promoted players to acquit himself well, faces a tough task to subdue him.

Virgil van Dijk v Glenn Murray

Murray will be 35 in September but only eight players have more league goals and only one of them, Jamie Vardy, does not play for a top-six club. An unlikely success story, he has never had pace but compensates with a predatory instinct and aerial ability. He has scored against van Dijk when the Dutchman was still at Southampton.