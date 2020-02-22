Match points: Chelsea v Tottenham

Jorginho v Dele Alli

With N'Golo Kante injured again, Jorginho will have to take on the task of cutting out the counter-attacks and checking Alli's runs. It is a tough ask for more of a constructive than a destructive midfielder. Alli, who was unhappy to come off in the Champions League on Wednesday, shoulders a big responsibility in a Spurs side deprived of their two likeliest scorers.

Willian v Ben Davies

Davies conceded the crucial penalty against Leipzig but is crucial to Jose Mourinho's plans as the left-back who can tuck in to form a third central defender. Willian is another Mourinho favourite, a man he signed for Chelsea and tried to take to Manchester United. He marked their last meeting by scoring both of Chelsea's goals in the 2-0 December win.

Antonio Rudiger v Lucas Moura

Rudiger is Chelsea's best defender and their last scorer, with an unexpected brace in the 2-2 draw with Leicester. He should excel in the centre of that back three. Lucas was shifted back to the right for last week's win at Aston Villa but, with Son Heung-min injured, he may have to lead the Spurs line. They must ensure they do not aim long balls at him.