Match points: Chelsea v Liverpool

Key battles

Romelu Lukaku v Virgil van Dijk

Lukaku, who has often struggled this season, has scored three goals in his last two games for Chelsea, and could be the focal point of the attack ahead of Kai Havertz. However, he will face a big challenge against van Dijk. The Dutchman is the heart of the Liverpool defence, which has conceded only two goals in five Premier League matches with him in the line-up since their FA Cup semi-final victory over Manchester City.

Jorginho v Jordan Henderson

Chelsea's Jorginho is not a hard tackler but offers creativity in the middle of the park. Liverpool captain Henderson is expected to play in a deeper role in midfield, in the absence of the injured Fabinho. He was operating as a holding midfielder before the Brazilian arrived and should have little issue reprising that role. It remains to be seen who will control the "engine room" at Wembley.

Edouard Mendy v Sadio Mane

Chelsea goalkeeper Mendy, who has not conceded a single goal in the quarter-and semi-finals, will be a tough man to beat. But his Senegal teammate Mane has been in good form for Liverpool this season, scoring 22 goals in all competitions. The forward has momentum in the FA Cup, after his double in the 3-2 win over City in the semi-finals.

Key statistics

4

Liverpool and Chelsea will meet for the fourth time this season. The other three matches ended in draws, but the Reds did win the League Cup via penalties.

2-1

The two teams have met once previously in the FA Cup final. The Blues won 2-1 in 2012.

1

Chelsea are the first side to qualify for three consecutive FA Cup finals since Arsenal from 2001 to 2003.

6

Liverpool’s Sadio Mane has scored six goals against Chelsea since 2016-17, the most among all players.

5

Chelsea’s Timo Werner has been jointly involved in the most FA Cup goals this season (two goals, three assists).