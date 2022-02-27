Match points: Chelsea v Liverpool

Updated
Published
4 min ago

Key battles

Kai Havertz v Virgil van Dijk

The scorer of winners in the Champions League and Club World Cup finals, Havertz provided a contrast with Romelu Lukaku's anonymous display at Crystal Palace with a hugely influential performance as a false nine against Lille, dropping off intelligently into midfield. That means van Dijk must watch out for runners from wide positions.

N’Golo Kante v Jordan Henderson

Kante was back to his best in Tuesday's win over Lille, his ball-winning ability creating Chelsea's second goal and last season's Champions League underlined his status as big-game player. But Henderson's passing was outstanding when Liverpool beat Norwich last week. He is the sole survivor of their last League Cup-winning side in 2012.

 

Antonio Rudiger v Mohamed Salah

Rudiger has arguably been Chelsea's finest player of the Thomas Tuchel era. The man of the match in the Club World Cup final has an even more important role to play today, as wing-back Marcos Alonso proved incapable of stopping Salah last month. The Egyptian has scored more goals against Chelsea than he did for them, including two already this season.

 

Key statistics

10 YEARS

since Liverpool won a domestic cup.

64

minutes Mohamed Salah has played for Liverpool in the League Cup.

160

minutes Mohamed Salah has played for Chelsea in the League Cup.

2 WINS

for Chelsea on penalties in this season’s League Cup.

5

cup finals in under a year for Thomas Tuchel.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on February 27, 2022, with the headline Match points: Chelsea v Liverpool. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top