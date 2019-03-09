Match points: Arsenal v Manchester United

Key battles

Matteo Guendouzi v Paul Pogba

Guendouzi may have edged ahead of Lucas Torreira for a spot in Unai Emery's strongest side but, with the Uruguayan suspended, he will have to start. His energy could make him well suited to the task of tracking his fellow Frenchman Pogba, but United's game plan on their last visit also revolved around Jesse Lingard, who is out injured.

Alexandre Lacazette v Chris Smalling

Smalling produced arguably the performance of his life in Paris on Wednesday. After acquitting himself well against one French striker in Kylian Mbappe, he faces another in Lacazette, who should be fresher after being suspended in the Europa League. Lacazette's finishing is such that he has 12 goals from just 25 shots on target.

Laurent Koscielny v Romelu Lukaku

Lukaku has become the first United player since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2006 to register three successive braces. He mustered another kind of double on United's last trip to Arsenal: he set up two goals. He is relishing partnering Marcus Rashford, but Koscielny combined well with Sokratis Papastathopoulos against Tottenham.