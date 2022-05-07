Massive test awaits Reds

LONDON • Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes that Manchester City will bounce back sooner rather than later, as he prepares his side to take on Tottenham in the Premier League at Anfield today.
With just four games left, the Reds are just a point behind City (83) and could leapfrog Pep Guardiola's men before the leaders host Newcastle tomorrow.
Liverpool have dropped only two points in the Premier League after Jan 2 - a draw against City - and this week beat Villarreal to book their place in the Champions League final against Real Madrid.
City, on the other hand, suffered a dramatic late collapse to lose 3-1 and 6-5 on aggregate to Real.
Liverpool have momentum with regard to the Premier League title run-in. They have also already won the League Cup and face Chelsea in the FA Cup final later this month as they hunt an unprecedented clean sweep of silverware. But Klopp is taking nothing for granted.
He said yesterday: "It was strange and unlucky for City but what Madrid did was outstanding. They got through against Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and City. If you beat those three you definitely deserve to be in final.
"City are good. It was a massive blow for them, that was really harsh. I've had nights like that, it's not cool, the next morning, not cool, but then there's a moment you have to focus. They will be ready for Newcastle on Sunday."
Preferring not to worry too much about City, the German was also cautious about the threat that Antonio Conte's Spurs could pose.
"It's a massive test. People from the outside will say it's difficult for Liverpool and we think that too. Tottenham have massive quality and are not too much bothered away from home about having the ball all the time and are compact and play on the counter.
"Their speed is crazy up front. Harry Kane, what a player, they have a blind understanding (the front men). It's probably the biggest challenge we've faced in a long time. We have to find a way."
The Liverpool boss confirmed that injured forward Roberto Firmino is unlikely to feature.
"He's ready for training. The foot thing meant he couldn't do a lot, but we have to make sure he has a couple of sessions. It might be possible but it might make more sense to train through the weekend," Klopp added.
Tottenham, meanwhile, are two points behind fourth-placed Arsenal (63) in the chase for the final Champions League spot. The Gunners host Leeds tomorrow.
Conte has urged his players to be "brave" when they face Liverpool.
"When you arrive at this point of the season and you are in a race for every target, it gives you a big, big push to do something incredible," the Italian said.
"I think Jurgen Klopp is doing a fantastic job. It is not easy... to arrive at the end of the season to stay in the race for all the competitions that you compete (in).
"It is incredible. You can see Liverpool's players run a lot, they have not had many injuries. Their enthusiasm is not 100 per cent, it is 200 per cent. You don't feel the fatigue when you reach this point."
Conte, desperate to secure Champions League football next season, said he wanted his side to play their own game at Anfield after drawing 2-2 against Liverpool at home earlier in the season.
"I said this to my players, we need to play a good game and be brave when we have the ball, don't be scared for all the pressure and to find the solution," he said.
"We are in this race for a place in the Champions League and for this reason we need to get points. Every game is a big chance for us to improve in the table. In this game we have to try and beat Liverpool."
The Tottenham manager also said he was unsure if defender Sergio Reguilon would feature in the remaining matches, with the Spaniard out with a groin injury.
Matt Doherty and Japhet Tanganga are also sidelined.
