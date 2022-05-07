Massive test awaits Reds

LONDON • Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes that Manchester City will bounce back sooner rather than later, as he prepares his side to take on Tottenham in the Premier League at Anfield today.

With just four games left, the Reds are just a point behind City (83) and could leapfrog Pep Guardiola's men before the leaders host Newcastle tomorrow.

Liverpool have dropped only two points in the Premier League after Jan 2 - a draw against City - and this week beat Villarreal to book their place in the Champions League final against Real Madrid.

City, on the other hand, suffered a dramatic late collapse to lose 3-1 and 6-5 on aggregate to Real.

Liverpool have momentum with regard to the Premier League title run-in. They have also already won the League Cup and face Chelsea in the FA Cup final later this month as they hunt an unprecedented clean sweep of silverware. But Klopp is taking nothing for granted.

He said yesterday: "It was strange and unlucky for City but what Madrid did was outstanding. They got through against Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and City. If you beat those three you definitely deserve to be in final.

"City are good. It was a massive blow for them, that was really harsh. I've had nights like that, it's not cool, the next morning, not cool, but then there's a moment you have to focus. They will be ready for Newcastle on Sunday."

Preferring not to worry too much about City, the German was also cautious about the threat that Antonio Conte's Spurs could pose.

"It's a massive test. People from the outside will say it's difficult for Liverpool and we think that too. Tottenham have massive quality and are not too much bothered away from home about having the ball all the time and are compact and play on the counter.

"Their speed is crazy up front. Harry Kane, what a player, they have a blind understanding (the front men). It's probably the biggest challenge we've faced in a long time. We have to find a way."

The Liverpool boss confirmed that injured forward Roberto Firmino is unlikely to feature.