Mason Mount confirms Chelsea departure after Man United reports

LONDON - Mason Mount confirmed on Tuesday that he will leave Chelsea this summer, with media reports saying Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign the England midfielder.

The 24-year-old came through the Chelsea youth system and scored 27 goals in 129 Premier League appearances for the club since making his senior debut in 2019.

Man United have reportedly agreed a £55 million (S$75 million) transfer for Mount.

“Given the speculation over the last six months this may not come as a surprise to you, but it doesn’t make it any easier to tell you that I’ve made the decision to leave Chelsea,” Mount said, in a farewell message to Chelsea fans on Instagram.

“I feel you deserve more than just a written statement, so I wanted to tell you directly how grateful I’ve been for all of your support over the last 18 years.

“I know some of you won’t be happy with my decision, but it’s what’s right for me at this moment in my career.

“I joined Chelsea when I was six years old and we’ve been through a lot together.”

Mount won the 2021 Champions League title with Chelsea, setting up Kai Havertz’s winning goal in the 1-0 victory over Manchester City in the final.

He has scored five times in 36 appearances for England.