Martinez puts Argentina in safe hands

BRASILIA • Emiliano Martinez needed only a month to establish himself as Argentina's No. 1 goalkeeper and on Tuesday, he became a new national hero by saving three times in the penalty shoot-out after their Copa America semi-final clash against Colombia ended 1-1.

Captain Lionel Messi notched his fifth assist of the tournament - he has four goals here - as Lautaro Martinez fired home a low shot to give La Albiceleste a seventh-minute lead.

But Colombia found their feet soon after and hit the woodwork twice in a minute towards the end of the first half when Wilmar Barrios' deflected shot struck the post before Yerry Mina's header from a corner hit the bar.

Their equaliser came on the hour mark when Luis Diaz finished from a tight angle to complete a rapid counter-attack.

It was an intense, end-to-end match punctuated by 47 fouls and 10 yellow cards.

But with both sides unable to find the winner in regulation time, it came down to penalties, with Aston Villa goalkeeper Martinez's exploits helping Argentina book their Copa final berth against hosts and reigning champions Brazil on Saturday.

The former Arsenal man played mind games with Colombia, spewing trash talk at his opponents, before saving from Mina, Davinson Sanchez and Edwin Cardona as Argentina won 3-2 on penalties.

Messi paid tribute to Martinez.

"It was difficult at times," he said. "But we have Emi and he's phenomenal. We trusted him.

"We've fulfilled our objective of coming here to play every game and now we're going to the final."

Martinez earned his first international cap only last month but has since become a mainstay in the team, usurping previous No. 1 Franco Armani and playing all but one of Argentina games here. He was rested for their dead-rubber match against Bolivia.

The 28-year-old had little to do over the 90 minutes and has impressed at the Copa in what had been a problem position for coach Lionel Scaloni, conceding just two times in five games.

Martinez - who may not even have started here had Armani not tested positive for Covid-19 in the lead-up to the tournament - is convinced Argentina, who are now on an 19-game unbeaten run, have all the momentum.

"We've spent 40 days locked away, not seeing anyone outside our bubble," he said.

"We said on the first day we want to get to the final and what better than to play Brazil at their home.

"Brazil have a great team, but we have the best in the world and we're going there to win.

"I'm speechless. They (Colombia) took us to penalties and that's a question of luck, today, it was my turn for glory."

Argentina are seeking to land their first major trophy since their 1993 Copa triumph, while Brazil have not lost in their past 13 games, 12 of them being victories.

REUTERS