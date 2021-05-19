Martinez gambles on Witsel's fitness

BRUSSELS • Belgium coach Roberto Martinez said his target was to lift the trophy as he named a 26-strong squad for Euro 2020 on Monday.

Former Everton boss Martinez, however, said he felt England would be favourites for the tournament but was planning to scupper Gareth Southgate's men as was the case in the 2018 World Cup's third-place play-off.

"We are stronger than we were at the last World Cup," Martinez told television channel RTBF.

"Many of our players have more experience at the top level now.

"England have a superb generation of young players and will have home advantage for most of their matches especially if there are fans."

Axel Witsel has been included in the squad even though he underwent an operation on his Achilles tendon in January and resumed running just a few days ago, leaving his availability for the June 11-July 11 tournament in doubt.

"With a squad extended to 26 (instead of 23), I can take this risk (on Witsel), he's a unique player," said Martinez, referring to the change to lessen the load on players after a compressed club season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Following the news, Witsel tweeted: "I feel such great emotion and pride to be selected in the national squad for this summer's tournament.

"There is still work for me to do but I am on track and doing everything I can to get there."

The squad, which also include a standby list of 11 players, must be officially declared to Uefa by June 1 at the latest.

Belgium, the world's top-ranked side, have been drawn in Group B and will play Russia on June 12, Denmark five days later and Finland on June 21.

Martinez is sending Kevin de Bruyne, who has struggled with several injuries this season, on holiday before the tournament starts.

The Manchester City midfielder will join the Belgium squad only five days before their match against Russia in St Petersburg - a calculated risk Martinez says he is taking to ensure his key midfielder is raring to go.

Belgium start pre-tournament preparations on May 31 and play friendlies against Greece on June 3 and Croatia on June 6.

But because de Bruyne is playing in the Champions League final for City against his old club Chelsea in Porto on May 29, he is not required by Martinez until June 7.

"Every player should be given some time with his family after the season," the 47-year-old said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS