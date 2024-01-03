Martinez era begins at Boca Juniors

FILE PHOTO: A general view of La Bombonera stadium during Boca Juniors' election, in Buenos Aires, Argentina December 17, 2023. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Europa League - Group A - West Ham United v Olympiacos - London Stadium, London, Britain - November 9, 2023 Olympiacos coach Diego Martinez before the match Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs/File Photo REUTERS
BUENOS AIRES - Argentine giants Boca Juniors began pre-season training on Tuesday with Diego Martinez as their new coach following the exit of Jorge Almiron.

Martinez, who managed Huracan last season, takes over on a one-year deal after Almiron resigned following Boca's Copa Libertadores final loss to Brazil's Fluminense in November.

The 45-year-old Martinez returns to the club having made his coaching debut with Boca's youth teams after his retirement as a player in 2011.

Boca kick off their league campaign at Platense on Jan. 28 four days after hosting Central Norte in the Argentine Cup first round.

The Buenos Aires-based club will also compete in the continental Copa Sudamericana, South America's equivalent of the Europa League, which starts in March. REUTERS

