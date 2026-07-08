Martinez departs as Portugal head coach, confirms Portuguese Football Federation

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

July 8 - The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) on Wednesday confirmed the departure of national team coach Roberto Martinez following the expiry of his contract.

"The Portuguese Football Federation announces that it officially ended its contractual relationship with the National Team Coach, Roberto Martinez, and his coaching staff this Wednesday," the FPF said in a statement.

• The announcement came two days after Martinez said he would be leaving the role following Portugal's 1-0 defeat by Spain in the World Cup Round of 16 on Monday.

• The 52-year-old Spaniard was appointed Portugal coach in January 2023 after leaving Belgium and guided the team to the UEFA Nations League title in 2025.

• The FPF said it had already begun the search for a successor "with the aim of continuing to promote the ambition and winning culture" within the national team set-up. REUTERS