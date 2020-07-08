Martinez calls for probe on putting Wigan in administration

LONDON • Former Wigan manager Roberto Martinez is leading calls for an investigation into the controversial decision to place the struggling Championship club in administration.

The 46-year-old remains a revered figure among Latics fans, after managing them to FA Cup glory in 2013 - their only major trophy - and spent six years as a player at the DW Stadium.

Belgium manager Martinez, however, has taken umbrage with the decision by Wigan's owners, saying he did not believe it was "normal".

The relegation-threatened side, who are 16th in the second tier and only six points in front of 22nd-placed Middlesbrough (44) with five games remaining, were put in administration on July 1.

The decision came just four weeks after they were sold from one Hong Kong-based company to another, both of which were until recently majority-owned by professional poker player and businessman Stanley Choi.

Businessman Au-yeung Wai Kay has since replaced Choi as the majority shareholder of Next Leader Fund, which purchased Wigan, who were relegated from the Premier League in 2017, from International Entertainment Corporation.

International Entertainment Corporation is a Hong Kong-based, Cayman Islands-registered company.

Compounding the bizarre situation, British media reports claimed that English Football League (EFL) chairman Rick Parry was secretly filmed telling a fan that the administration was connected to "a bet in the Philippines on them being relegated".

Once their 12-point administration penalty is applied, Wigan will drop to the bottom of the Championship table, two points behind the current last-placed side Luton.

Wigan MP Lisa Nandy has written to the British government and the EFL asking for an inquiry and Martinez also called for a probe to be launched.

"There's a need to validate this decision, to investigate and provide clarity," the Spaniard said.

"Without going into too much detail, if you have been 19 months owning a football club and the investment over that period has been a big investment, all of a sudden the team is almost mid-table in the Championship, I don't think the timing of this administration was normal.

LOOK INTO IT There's a need to validate this decision, to investigate and provide clarity. ROBERTO MARTINEZ, ex-Wigan manager.

"You would think that you would try other avenues to try to maybe get financially in a better state before you take this drastic decision.

"So I do feel there is a very important cause for investigating the administration in this case.

"The rules are there to be taken on, but it doesn't look too clear to me how this administration came about."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE