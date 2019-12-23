Martin Peters, scorer in England World Cup win, dies at 76

LONDON • Martin Peters, whose place in English football lore was secured after scoring one of the national team's goals in their 4-2 extra-time win over West Germany in the 1966 World Cup final, died on Saturday night after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease.

His family announced his death at age 76 through Premier League club West Ham, revealing that he died in his sleep.

A statement read: "A beloved husband, dad and granddad, and a kind, gentle and private man, we are devastated by his loss, but so very proud of all that he achieved and comforted by the many happy memories we shared."

Peters, a technically gifted midfielder who could cross the ball well with either foot, netted the second goal in the 1966 final.

Geoff Hurst, who was his teammate at West Ham and scored England's three other goals at Wembley, tweeted: "Today is a very sad day for football and for me personally. Martin was one of the all-time greats."

Hurst yesterday tweeted another picture of Peters celebrating his famous strike, saying that was "a great day" for the pair, while today was "a very sad one".

Peters scored 20 goals for England in 67 international appearances and he also helped the Hammers, his boyhood club, win the European Cup-Winners' Cup in 1965.

After 364 games and 100 goals, he left Upton Park for Tottenham in 1970, becoming the first British player to move for £200,000 (about S$1.5 million then, with the pound around S$7.35 in 1970).

With Spurs, he lifted the League Cup at Wembley in 1971 and again, as captain, in 1973 - a season after featuring in their Uefa Cup final victory over Wolves.

He had a five-year spell at White Hart Lane and again at Norwich before retiring in 1981.

Even after hanging up his boots, Peters was a regular fixture at West Ham games. Club co-owners David Sullivan and David Gold hailed him as a shining example for their youth-team players to look up to.

On the club ambassador, they said: "The fact that he went on to achieve the pinnacle of the beautiful game by winning the World Cup, along with his West Ham teammates Bobby Moore and Geoff Hurst, is of course a constant source of pride for our football club and something that will never, ever be forgotten."

