Marseille v Lyon rescheduled after bus attack postponement

The Ligue 1 clash between Olympique de Marseille and Olympique Lyonnais has been rescheduled for Dec. 6 after being postponed due to an attack on the Lyon team bus, the French League (LFP) said on Thursday.

Stones and beer bottles were thrown at the bus on Sunday as the squad travelled to Marseille's Stade Velodrome, injuring coach Fabio Grosso and his assistant Raffaele Longo.

Grosso, a World Cup winner with Italy in 2006, sustained facial injuries that required a dozen stitches.

The LFP did not specify the venue for the rescheduled match.

Lyon are bottom of Ligue 1 with three points after nine matches. Marseille are ninth with 12 points. REUTERS

