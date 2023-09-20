Marseille part ways with coach Marcelino amid 'deplorable' feud with fans

Olympique de Marseille have parted ways with head coach Marcelino, the Ligue 1 side said on Wednesday amid an ongoing feud with supporters.

On Tuesday, Marseille hit out at their fans' representatives after they allegedly threatened the club's management and pressured them to resign during a meeting held on Monday, Sept. 18.

"... Olympique de Marseille considers that the events of Sept. 18 do not allow Marcelino and his technical staff to carry out the role for which they were hired in good conditions," Marseille said in a statement.

"As a consequence of this deplorable situation, Marcelino and his staff will not continue their mission at Olympique de Marseille.

"In view of this situation, the entire club is extremely disappointed to have to deal with the departure of a coach and technical staff, who only arrived in Marseille on June 23 and were fully committed to the club, for non-sporting reasons."

Former Valencia and Athletic Bilbao coach Marcelino joined Marseille in June, replacing Igor Tudor.

Marseille are fourth in Ligue 1 after two wins and three draws but failed to qualify for the Champions League this season, as they were knocked out in the third qualifying round by Panathinaikos.

The French side next face Ajax Amsterdam in the Europa League on Thursday, before travelling to take on Ligue 1 champions Paris St Germain. REUTERS