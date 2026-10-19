Marseille official club store looted amid unrest in France

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Oct 19 - Olympique de Marseille said their official store on La Canebiere, the city's historic main avenue, was looted during weekend unrest in France, with the Ligue 1 club on Monday condemning the incident.

France had some of its worst unrest in years over the weekend, with thousands of people arrested and shops looted or damaged during protests over high prices and declining public services.

Earlier on Monday, Marseille authorities imposed a ban on public gatherings and demonstrations across the city after violent protests and looting. The measure took effect from midday (1000 GMT) until 8 p.m. (1800 GMT).

"Olympique de Marseille condemns in the strongest possible terms the acts of violence and looting targeting its official store on the Canebiere and expresses its solidarity with its partner Puma, which operates the store," the club said in a statement.

"These events have caused significant property damage, forcing the club to temporarily close this store to the public. Fans may, however, continue to visit OM's other official stores in Marseille. The club will inform its fans as soon as conditions allow for a reopening ..."

Marseille are ninth in Ligue 1 after seven matches and return to action on Thursday when they visit Austrian side Sturm Graz in the Europa League. REUTERS