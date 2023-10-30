Marseille-Lyon off after bus attack; 'angry' Mbappe lifts PSG

PARIS – Sunday’s Ligue 1 match between Marseille and Lyon was postponed after the visitors’ bus was stoned on its way to the ground, while Kylian Mbappe drew the ire of Brest after scoring twice in Paris Saint-Germain’s 3-2 victory.

Lyon coach Fabio Grosso’s face was left bloodied and his assistant was also injured as the team bus was pelted with stones en route to the Velodrome, shattering several windows. A club source said Grosso had also been experiencing dizzy spells.

A crisis unit was set up to decide the fate of the match, with Lyon making clear their reluctance for the game to go ahead given the circumstances.

“Based on Lyon’s wishes... the decision was taken not to start the match,” said referee Francois Letexier, adding that reports “have been forwarded to the relevant authorities who will decide what action to take”.

Prime Video footage showed Grosso with a bandage on his head as he came out of the stadium’s medical room.

A photo circulating on X (formerly Twitter) appeared to show Grosso lying on a stretcher with a cut above his left eye.

“These are completely unacceptable circumstances,” said Marseille club president Pablo Longoria.

“My first thought is for Fabio Grosso, someone I respect and have known for a long time. I went to see him as soon as I arrived at the stadium, I saw how he was.”

A second bus containing Lyon supporters was also attacked with stones and the windows damaged, a local police source told AFP.

“These images are revolting. Seeing the stoned bus like that, the bloody face of Fabio Grosso... These are unacceptable acts which go against the very values of football and sport,” French sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera told AFP.

“I hope that the investigation will be carried out quickly, that the perpetrators are found and they are severely punished.”