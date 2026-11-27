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UEFA announces probes into Marseille and Besiktas clashes in Europa League

Several hundred Marseille fans ran from the stand where they were situated to confront a section containing Levski supporters, leading to violent altercations.

MARSEILLE – UEFA has launched a probe into violent clashes which marred Europa League fixtures involving Marseille and Besiktas, European football’s governing body announced on Nov 27.

Several hundred Marseille fans confronted visiting Levski Sofia supporters on Nov 26, while a diplomatic incident was sparked by the Georgian police’s response to Besiktas supporters unfurling a pro-Palestinian banner during their match with Israeli side Hapoel Beer-Sheva.

“The events witnessed at the above-mentioned matches run counter... to UEFA’s objective, enshrined in its Statutes, of ensuring that football matches are played in a spirit of peace, mutual respect and sporting fairness,” said UEFA.

“UEFA has appointed Ethics and Disciplinary Inspectors to conduct disciplinary investigations into the incidents.”

Magistrates in Marseille are conducting their own probe into “intentional violence” from a section of the southern club’s home support, which ended in five Levski Sofia fans being hospitalised.

Allegations of “incitement to hatred after Nazi salutes and provocations from the Bulgarian fans” are also being investigated.

The violence that erupted in the stands drew condemnation from French President Emmanuel Macron and his Bulgarian counterpart as a police investigation was launched.

Trouble erupted just before kick-off at the Stade Velodrome when several hundred Marseille fans ran from the stand where they were situated to confront a section containing Levski supporters, leading to violent altercations.

French President Macron condemned “in the strongest possible terms... acts of violence targeting Bulgarian fans”, the Elysee Palace said. Bulgarian President Iliana Iotova called it “unacceptable” and “shocking”.

One source from within a Marseille supporters group claimed that local fans were reacting to “provocations” from their Bulgarian counterparts.

A stampede followed, with Marseille supporters appearing to chase several dozen Bulgarians who eventually made it to the official away section where around 500 Levski fans were housed.

Fighting broke out, with several Marseille supporters wearing face coverings and carrying flagpoles, an AFP journalist at the scene said.

Projectiles and flares were thrown before calm was eventually restored, and the game went ahead as planned with Marseille winning 1-0.

Police authorities in the Bouches-du-Rhone department, where Marseille is situated, said a dozen people had been injured, all of them Bulgarians.

“Five people were taken to hospital with eye injuries, head trauma and a dislocated shoulder,” the Marseille police prefecture told AFP. “Six others were treated on site for various wounds.”

Police investigation

Two members of the riot police also suffered minor injuries. No arrests were made.

Members of the Bulgarian media present at the game said that the group of Levski supporters in question was made up of “VIPs, family members of the Levski players and youth-team players from the club”.

“The attacks against the Bulgarian fans desecrate one of the great games that brings millions of people together around the world,” Bulgarian President Iotova wrote in a statement on Facebook.

“Everyone should be able to support their team without being afraid for their safety.”

Macron told Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev on the margins of an EU summit in Brussels that “these acts will not go unpunished”.

The Bulgarian Parliament on Nov 27 adopted a declaration condemning the violence and calling for a “rapid, complete and impartial investigation” to identify those responsible.

“Our stadium, like our city, must never be a theatre for violence nor for incitements of hatred in their darkest forms,” said Benoit Payan, the left-wing mayor of Marseille, France’s second-largest city.

“Marseille is a brotherly city and the images from last night are damaging to our values as well as to the values of sport.”

The Ligue 1 club, Champions League winners in 1993, issued a statement in which they “strongly condemned” the violence.

“The club is now analysing in depth the circumstances which led to the events and is working in close collaboration with the police,” they added.

Marseille were already given a suspended partial stadium ban following incidents at a Champions League game against Atalanta of Italy in November 2025.

Daniel Borimirov, a Levski Sofia executive director, told Bulgarian media at the Velodrome on Nov 26 that he hoped “no match” would ever be played in the stadium again.

Meanwhile, Besiktas’ match with Beer-Sheva was temporarily halted when fans clashed with police in Batumi after displaying a banner which read “Revolt against the occupation, freedom for Palestine”, waving Palestinian flags and chanting anti-Israel slogans.

That match had been moved to Georgia after Turkish authorities informed UEFA that, “for safety and security reasons”, the match could not be hosted in Istanbul.

Relations between Turkey and Israel have deteriorated sharply since the outbreak of the Gaza war. AFP