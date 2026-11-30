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Marseille climb to third in Ligue 1, Lyon miss chance to be among the leaders

LYON, France, Nov 29 - Attacker Amine Gouiri scored his sixth goal in as many matches as Olympique de Marseille won 2-0 away at Auxerre on Sunday to go third in the Ligue 1 standings, helped by the fact that Olympique Lyonnaise lost at home in the later game.

Monaco were 3-1 winners at Lyon, who had what they thought was a last-gasp equaliser ruled out for handball before Monaco got their third goal through American striker Folarin Balogun.

Marseille have 21 points, two behind second-placed Paris FC and seven behind leaders Paris St Germain, who won at home to Lorient on Saturday.

Lyon could have joined Paris FC in second place but the home setback left them on 20 points in seventh place, above Monaco only on goal difference.

Rennes continued their slide down the standings when they lost 3-2 at Toulouse in Sunday’s earlier game, two days after coach Franck Haise was suspended and replaced on an interim basis by Sebastien Tambouret.

Algerian international Gouiri, 26, put Marseille ahead within five minutes at the Stade de l'Abbe-Deschamps with Igor Paixao adding the second goal on the stroke of halftime.

"He has gained maturity, which allows him to be more consistent in his performances," Marseille coach Bruno Genesio said of Gouiri.

"He used to have very good periods, then disappear, before returning to form again. This season, from the very beginning, he has been very reliable, both in his statistics and in his overall play."

Monaco inflicted a first defeat on new Lyon coach Carlos Vicens after coming from behind to win. Lyon were ahead on 15 minutes from Keito Nakamura but Matthis Abline equalised before the break. Vanderson made it 2-1 to the visitors before the late drama denied Lyon a share of the spoils.

Toulouse were 3-0 up going into stoppage time but Rennes pulled back two goals in the dying stages from Esteban Lepaul. REUTERS