Marsch a 'long-term plan' for Leeds

LONDON • Premier League strugglers Leeds United have named American Jesse Marsch as their new manager on Monday, a day after sacking Marcelo Bielsa.

The former RB Leipzig boss, 48, arrives with 16th-placed Leeds sitting just two points above the relegation zone having conceded a league-worst 60 goals.

The club said Marsch had been appointed "pending international clearance" on a deal running until June 2025 and that he would take charge for Saturday's league game at Leicester City.

"We have a long-term plan and firmly believe he can take Leeds to the next level and are excited for what the future holds," said director of football Victor Orta.

Leeds are deep in relegation trouble after Bielsa's four-season reign imploded with five defeats in their last six games, shipping 21 goals in that run.

While the Argentinian was hampered by injuries to key players Kalvin Phillips, Patrick Bamford and Liam Cooper, his refusal to change his attacking philosophy despite his side's defensive problems was just as damaging.

Marsch has little time to fix those issues with just 12 games left as Leeds try to avoid the drop after just two seasons back following a 16-year top-flight absence.

"I know what a big club Leeds is," the American said. "I have ex-players that have played here, I've watched this club from afar for many years and I'm really honoured and excited to be here."

With a return to the Championship looming ominously, it remains to be seen if Marsch is the man to save them from the drop.

He earned his big move to the German Bundesliga last summer after leading Red Bull Salzburg to successive Austrian league and Cup doubles from 2019 to last year.

But he was dismissed by Leipzig in December after a disappointing five-month spell with the club, who failed to get out of the Champions League group stage under him.

However, Marsch does have respectable pedigree.

He helped to develop Erling Haaland at Salzburg before the star striker joined Borussia Dortmund in 2019, and he has also worked as Leipzig assistant coach under current Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

He also won the Coach of the Year award while he was in charge of Major League Soccer outfit New York Red Bulls in 2015.

Marsch will be the third American to manage in the Premier League, following David Wagner (Huddersfield Town) and Bob Bradley (Swansea City).

"Jesse is someone we identified a number of years ago during his time at Red Bull Salzburg and we believe his philosophy and style of football align with that of the club," Orta added.

Elsewhere, Arsenal said the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic were the main reason for losses of £107.3 million (S$195.1 million) for the year ending May 2021 after releasing their latest consolidated accounts on Monday.

