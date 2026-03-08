Straitstimes.com header logo

Omar Marmoush double helps Manchester City beat Newcastle, seal place in FA Cup quarters

Manchester City's Omar Marmoush celebrates scoring their third goal, his second in the March 7 match against Newcastle United.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • Newcastle took an early lead with Harvey Barnes scoring in the 18th minute.
  • Man City responded with goals from Savinho and two from Omar Marmoush.
  • Man City beat Newcastle 3-1 to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals.

NEWCASTLE, England - Manchester City’s Omar Marmoush struck twice as Pep Guardiola’s side roared back from a goal down to beat Newcastle United 3–1 away on March 7 and storm into the FA Cup quarter‑finals for the eighth consecutive season.

Newcastle got off to a bright start and Harvey Barnes ran onto a through ball before firing into the far corner in the 18th minute to give the hosts the lead.

Seven-times FA Cup winners City then flexed their muscles and Savinho equalised in the 39th minute when Jeremy Doku’s ball behind the defence bounced off the Brazilian’s leg and in.

Marmoush scored the first of his two goals - and seventh against Newcastle - in the 47th when Matheus Nunes found him unmarked with a low ball across the face of goal and the Egypt forward fired into the roof of the net.

Marmoush completed his double in the 65th minute in similar fashion, latching onto a Nunes cross and striking a fierce shot. REUTERS

