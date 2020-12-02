Mariners aim to rise to Spurs challenge

LONDON • Marine, who are submerged in the eighth tier of English football, are clear underdogs after they were handed a game at home to Premier League leaders Tottenham in Monday's draw for the FA Cup third round.

The team are, nevertheless, relishing the opportunity to rise to the occasion next month.

Top-flight sides enter the competition in the third round (64 teams) and Spurs were given a tie sure to capture the attention of football romantics.

Northern Premier League Division One side Marine became only the second club from the eighth tier to reach the third round after beating Havant and Waterlooville after extra time on Sunday.

Their reward is a visit from Jose Mourinho's men, who last won the FA Cup in 1991 and have not lifted a major trophy since the 2008 League Cup.

Marine boss Neil Young told the BBC: "It's an unbelievable draw. We will plan as best we can.

"Usually with Jose's teams, he puts pretty strong sides out. We have won seven games to get here and this is a great reward."

Marine captain Niall Cummins, a fan of Tottenham's north London rivals Arsenal and a physical education teacher, added: "I don't know where to begin. I think we're officially the lowest-ranked team left in it and, judging by the Premier League table at the moment, they're the hardest team we could have possibly got.

"It's absolutely unbelievable. I checked my phone a second after the draw and it's gone off like mad."

Sixth-tier side Chorley will play Wayne Rooney's Derby at home, while fifth-tier Stockport have also been handed home advantage against West Ham.

FA Cup holders Arsenal face Newcastle at the Emirates Stadium and another all-Premier League tie sees Aston Villa against Liverpool at Villa Park.

SELECTED 3RD ROUND FIXTURES

Southampton v Shrewsbury Marine v Tottenham Wolves v Crystal Palace Stockport County v West Ham Man United v Watford Everton v Rotherham Arsenal v Newcastle Bristol Rovers v Sheff United Stoke City v Leicester City Crawley Town v Leeds United QPR v Fulham Aston Villa v Liverpool Man City v Birmingham City Chelsea v Morecambe Newport County v Brighton Blackpool v West Brom • Matches on Jan 9 weekend

League Two side Crawley have been drawn to play Leeds at home and League One team Bristol Rovers have been rewarded for thrashing sixth-tier Darlington 6-0 in the second round with a home tie against Sheffield United.

Last season's beaten finalists Chelsea will play League Two side Morecambe at Stamford Bridge.

Manchester City, the winners last year, will host Birmingham, while Manchester United face Watford at Old Trafford.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE