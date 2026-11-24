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Maresca says City struggles are ‘normal’, as de Bruyne comments on financial scandal

After opening his first season in charge with seven straight victories in the Premier League, City have failed to win any of its last four league games.

MANCHESTER – Enzo Maresca is unfazed by Manchester City’s downturn in results, saying it was to be expected in the club’s “reset” following the departure of his predecessor Pep Guardiola.

After opening his first season in charge with seven straight victories in the Premier League, City have failed to win any of its last four league games as Maresca struggles to find the right balance in defence and midfield.

Last week, the Italian downplayed any suggestions that City’s recent struggles could be linked to the club being found guilty of large-scale financial rule-breaking in a longstanding legal case with the Premier League.

Instead, he believes it is teething problems after replacing Guardiola.

“For me, it’s part of the process because this is like a reset,” he said on Nov 23. “It’s like a restart after 10 years with the same manager, same face, same words, same method.

“It’s not easy to suddenly, all of a sudden, change. For me personally, it’s all normal and hopefully, as soon as possible, we can find the right balance in all the lines, defense and midfield, and we can be consistent. That, for me, is the difference in this moment between us and other clubs. ”

City get a respite from the Premier League on Nov 23 when Napoli visits in the Champions League.

That means another return to Etihad Stadium for Kevin de Bruyne, for many City’s greatest ever player who left the club in the summer of 2025 after 10 years.

Maresca worked with De Bruyne when assistant to Guardiola in the 2022-23 season – the year City won the Premier League-FA Cup-Champions League treble – and believes the Belgian to be “no doubt” one of the best players he had seen.

“Not only personally, I think also for the history of this club,” Maresca said. “In the last 10 years, all the trophies the club achieved, Kevin was here and an important player, a fantastic player, a top guy, polite, fantastic. For me it was a pleasure to work to work with him.”

De Bruyne has ‘nothing but affection’ for City

De Bruyne came back to City last season for a league-stage game in the Champions League but was substituted after just 26 minutes of Napoli’s 2-0 loss following the sending-off of teammate Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

A year later, he returns with City’s future uncertain as the club appeals against the guilty verdict reached by the investigatory panel. Among the possible sanctions facing City is a big points deduction and even the stripping of titles.

De Bruyne said whatever happens, he is proud of his time at the Etihad.

“Honestly, this is my club, I love the owners – I’ve even spoken to (chairman) Khaldoon (Al Mubarak) about how to buy a club,” De Bruyne said at a news conference later on Nov 23.

“I have nothing but affection for this club, and that will never change, (the way) the people treated me and my family for 10 years.”

De Bruyne acknowledged that “everybody plays on the limit” in soccer.

“I played in between the white lines, and I competed with other players, and I had many experiences with my teams, with the players. That’s the thing that I value most,” he said. “I’ve given my all and that’s not going to change in my mind. I don’t think a lot of people will change in their mind how they view me as a player, or how we played.

“But everybody has their own opinion, I guess. Other people may be ‘disgraced’ a bit, but I can’t change anything about that.”

Maresca said right back Matheus Nunes was available again after injury.

City has won three of its four Champions League games so far and is in seventh place in the 36-team standings. AP