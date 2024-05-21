Marcus Rashford left out of England’s provisional Euro 2024 squad

LONDON – Marcus Rashford paid the price for his poor season as the Manchester United forward was left out of England boss Gareth Southgate’s provisional 33-man squad for Euro 2024 on May 21.

The 26-year-old struggled to find his form in an underwhelming campaign, scoring just eight goals in 42 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils. It was a far cry from his 30 goals in 56 matches last term.

He had been criticised by United fans for a lack of effort, for walking around the pitch on numerous occasions, while he showed his displeasure by calling out the “abuse” directed at him on social media.

Former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and Chelsea skipper Reece James were among other big names to miss out on the squad, that must be trimmed to a maximum of 26 before the tournament in Germany begins on June 14.

“These are difficult calls. With Marcus I just feel other players in that area have had better seasons. It’s as simple as that,” Southgate said about Rashford’s absence.

“This has been as complicated a group as I can remember picking.”

Rashford has earned 60 caps and scored 17 goals, including three at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Several uncapped players – Liverpool duo Curtis Jones and Jarell Quansah, Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite and Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton did make the provisional list.

Southgate will cut his squad to 26 by the June 7 deadline. The Three Lions will take on Serbia on June 16 before facing Denmark and Slovenia in Group C.

Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling also missed out but his teammate Cole Palmer was included after a superb season.

United’s Luke Shaw is also in the provisional squad despite being out for a lengthy period with injury.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to set a Euro record after he was named in Portugal’s 26-man squad by coach Roberto Martinez.

The 39-year-old will be appearing in his 11th major international tournament. He played his first at Euro 2004 and will be making a record sixth appearance in Germany.

In other news, Real Madrid’s German international midfielder Tony Kroos, 34, announced on the same day that he will retire from all football after Euro 2024.

Before Euro 2024, the 2014 World Cup winner has a chance to win the Champions League with Real for a fifth time when they face Borussia Dortmund at Wembley on June 1.

In a statement on their website, Real said Kroos “will go down in Real Madrid history as one of our club and international football’s greatest legends”.

Kroos has also won the La Liga title four times. In total, he won more than 20 trophies in 463 appearances for Real. AFP, REUTERS

England provisional squad

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale, James Trafford

Defenders: Jarrad Branthwaite, Lewis Dunk, Joe Gomez, Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa, Harry Maguire, Jarell Quansah, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker

Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Gallagher, Curtis Jones, Kobbie Mainoo, Declan Rice, Adam Wharton

Forwards: Jude Bellingham, Jarrod Bowen, Eberechi Eze, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane, James Maddison, Cole Palmer, Bukayo Saka, Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins