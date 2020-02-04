March 7 is earliest Reds can be champs

LONDON • From London to Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur's 2-0 win over soon-to-be deposed Manchester City was celebrated.

Without kicking a ball on Sunday, the Reds edged closer to their first English Premier League title.

Their 22-point lead over second-placed City after 25 games means Jurgen Klopp's men need to win just six more games to be crowned champions.

The Reds' sixth game from this stage of the season is at home to Crystal Palace on March 21.

But they could technically become top-flight champions for the first time since 1990 as early as March 7, when they host Bournemouth, or after the Merseyside derby against Everton on March 16, by winning all their games while City and Leicester, a further two points adrift, slip up.

Securing the title at Everton will be one of the best outcomes for the Reds, especially after last season's goal-less draw at Goodison Park cost them the chance to win the league.

Even if Liverpool were to be crowned champions on April 11, when they take on Aston Villa at Anfield, they will still claim the earliest Premier League title win.

That record belongs to Manchester United, with Alex Ferguson's side winning the 2000-01 title on April 14.

Liverpool are competing on two other fronts, and they will focus on overcoming third-tier Shrewsbury Town in their FA Cup fourth-round replay today.

With an eye on retaining their Champions League crown and keeping players fresh, Klopp and his senior players will enjoy a winter break.

Under-23s boss Neil Critchley will take charge at Anfield against the League One side, who earned a 2-2 draw at New Meadow last month.

He is set to field a similar team to the one that drew 2-2 with Wolves in the Premier League International Cup last Wednesday, although Curtis Jones - the 18-year-old midfielder who scored the winner against Everton in the third round - is expected to play a part.

Critchley took charge of a young Liverpool side in their League Cup quarter-final defeat by Villa in December when the first team were in Qatar for the Club World Cup, which they won.

And he is looking forward to seeing how his charges handle another opportunity.

"You can't buy experience like that. It's probably worth a million of my coaching sessions," he told a press conference yesterday. "I never thought it (taking charge at Anfield) would happen once, let alone twice.

"It will be a special night, and if they play as I know they can play, then we can make it a great night for everyone."

PREMIER LEAGUE RUN-IN

Liverpool's next three games are against teams in the relegation zone, with Everton their next top-10 opponents. In contrast, Manchester City have tougher upcoming fixtures on paper. Even without the reigning champions dropping points, the Reds can lift the title before they visit City if they win their next six games.

LIVERPOOL

Feb 15 Norwich (a)

Feb 24 West Ham (h)

Feb 29 Watford (a)

March 7 Bournemouth (h)

March 16 Everton (a)

March 21 Crystal Palace (h)

April 4 Manchester City (a)

MANCHESTER CITY

Feb 9 West Ham (h)

Feb 22 Leicester (a)

TBC Arsenal (h)

March 8 Manchester United (a)

March 14 Burnley (h)

March 21 Chelsea (a)

April 4 Liverpool (h)