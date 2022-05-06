Maradona's 'Hand of God' jersey fetches a record $12.8m

NEW YORK • The jersey that Argentina football legend Diego Maradona wore while scoring twice against England in their 1986 World Cup quarter-final, including the infamous "Hand of God" goal, was auctioned for US$9.3 million (S$12.8 million), a record for any item of sports memorabilia, Sotheby's said on Wednesday.

Seven bidders vied for the garment in an auction that began on April 20 and ended on Wednesday morning, Sotheby's said, without releasing the name of the buyer.

"This historic shirt is a tangible reminder of an important moment not only in the history of sports, but in the history of the 20th century," said Brahm Wachter, the auction house's head of streetwear and modern collectables.

"This is arguably the most coveted football shirt to ever come to auction, and so it is fitting that it now holds the auction record for any object of its kind."

The jersey had been owned by former England midfielder Steve Hodge, who had swopped his shirt with the late Maradona after the Three Lions' 2-1 defeat. The Argentina great died in November 2020 after a cardiac arrest.

Hodge, whose autobiography is titled The Man With Maradona's Shirt, has for the past 20 years loaned the jersey for public display at the National Football Museum in Manchester. The quarter-final showdown is etched in football lore for the Argentinian's two goals - one notorious and one sublime - at Mexico City's Estadio Azteca.

Maradona got his first goal by flicking the ball past England goalkeeper Peter Shilton with his hand, while his second - coming just four minutes later - has since been voted the "World Cup Goal of the Century" after he dribbled past five players before slotting home.

Another famous piece of sports memorabilia is set to go on the auction block next month - a purple and gold jersey worn by Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant during his 1996-97 National Basketball Association rookie season.

The jersey of the five-time NBA champion, who died in January 2020 in a helicopter crash, is expected to fetch between US$3 million and US$5 million.

