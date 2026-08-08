Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ ball heads to US auction

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The ball that was used in the 1986 World Cup match between Argentina and England will be put up for auction in August.

NEW YORK – The football that Diego Maradona used to score his infamous “Hand of God” goal in Argentina’s win over England at the 1986 World Cup is expected to sell for US$10 million (S$12.8 million) at a US auction in August.

Maradona’s goal in the quarter-final match at the Estadio Azteca saw him punch the ball past the England goalkeeper Peter Shilton, with the South Americans ultimately winning 2-1.

After the game, the Argentinian star said his goal was scored “a little with the head of Maradona and a little with the hand of God”.

His nation went on to win the World Cup.

Heritage Auctions, based in Texas, expects that the ball will sell for eight figures when it goes under the hammer from Aug 21 to 23, with a US$2.5 million opening bid.

“I think it’s easily the most historic ball in the realm of soccer,” said Dan Imler, vice-president of sports at Heritage Auctions.

He noted that it is also the ball that Maradona used in the same match to score the so-called Goal of the Century, where he dribbled past several English defenders before finishing past the goalkeeper.

“Both of the goals scored are just so iconic, so memorable,” he said.

The jersey that Maradona, who died in November 2020, wore during the Argentina-England clash currently holds the record for the most expensive football shirt – standing at US$9.3 million.

Tensions between old foes Argentina and England flared again in a semi-final at the 2026 World Cup, where the South American side prevailed before losing the final.

Politically, the two sides have a longstanding sovereignty dispute over the Falkland Islands. AFP